India beat Australia by 137 runs to win first Boxing Day Test match

MELBOURNE (Agencies): India captured Australia’s last two wickets after a rain-delayed start to day five of the third test on Sunday to complete an emphatic 137-run win and take a 2-1 series lead into the Sydney finale.

India, denied victory on day four by the tail-end resistance of Pat Cummins, were forced to wait nearly two-and-a-half hours for play to begin due to rain at the Melbourne Cricket Ground but when the weather cleared their bowlers wrapped up Australia’s innings for 261 in 22 minutes.

In his second over, seamer Jasprit Bumrah had Cummins edge to Cheteshwar Pujara, who took a sharp, low catch in the slips to remove the bowler for a personal high score of 63. Paceman Ishant Sharma then sealed the result when he had Nathan Lyon edge behind to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant for seven when attempting to slog the ball.

The wicket triggered bear hugs and backslaps among the Indian players as travelling fans in the sparse crowd roared with joy. Having dominated with bat and ball throughout the one-sided Boxing Day clash, Virat Kohli’s men will head to the Sydney Cricket Ground with a genuine belief they can become the first Indian team to win a series Down Under.

The win also saw them retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy contested between the nations after claiming last year’s series 2-1 at home. “We’re not going to stop here, this has only given us more confidence to go out in Sydney and play even more positive cricket,” Kohli said at the trophy presentation.

“The job is not done yet … We want to win the last test as well. “It’s all about taking pride in the roles we were given and executing them.”

Resuming on 258 for eight, 141 runs short of victory, Australia’s best hope was for rain to wash out the final day but the morning showers merely delayed the inevitable.

They had been set a daunting victory target of 399 shortly before lunch on day four, and crumbled after India’s pacemen attacked the stumps with cold-blooded assurance.