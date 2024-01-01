India blocks NOC for its blind cricket team for World Cup visit to Pakistan

NEW DELHI (Web Desk): India’s sports enmity has reached its peak as no objection certificate (NOC) of the Indian blind cricket team for playing Blind Cricket World Cup in Pakistan was withheld on Tuesday.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has not yet issued the NOC to the Indian team to participate in the Blind Cricket World Cup in Pakistan.

The Indian blind cricket team had applied for NOC a month ago to participate in the World Cup. However, the Indian Sports Ministry has given permission to the Indian team to participate in the Blind Cricket World Cup.

The Indian team is scheduled to reach Pakistan on November 21 to participate in the Blind Cricket World Cup.

The Blind Cricket World Cup will be played from November 23 to December 3 in Lahore and Multan.