India can orchestrate ‘Pulwama-style drama’ to attack Pakistan: AJK president

F.P. Report

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to ensure implementation of its resolutions on Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in letter and spirit, in a bid to avert ‘clouds of war hovering over South Asia’.

Addressing a 25-member delegation of TV anchors and members of Pakistan Media Club here on Thursday, he said the Narendra Modi government can stoop as low as staging a ‘Pulwama-style’ incident, and can strike Pakistan under its garb, so as to divert the world’s attention from its illegal Kashmir move.

Welcoming the UNSC session being called on Friday to review the situation of Occupied Kashmir, President Masood Khan said, “Cessation of bloodshed, establishment of durable peace and resolution of disputes that can cause human disasters, are main responsibilities of the Security Council”.

He said India, in defiance of the UN resolutions, had been illegally occupying Jammu and Kashmir for the last seven decades, and now without any mandate, it has bifurcated the occupied territory, and turned it into its ‘neo-colony’. “India’s action, besides being a naked violation of Security Council resolutions, defies and tramples Geneva Convention and other international laws,” he added.

The AJK president, who is also a former diplomat, said the Security Council members will have to realise that Jammu and Kashmir conflict is the basic cause of tension between Pakistan and India, and warned that durable peace cannot return to South Asia until and unless this core issue is resolved.

Referring to the latest situation of the held territory, President Masood Khan said, “the entire region had been cut off from the rest of the world for the last ten days, and due to a complete media blackout, no one knows what is happening to the people of the held territory”.

The AJK president said reportedly, there is an acute shortage of food items and live-saving drugs in the valley, adding that the Indian troops are also stopping injured and patients from being taken to hospitals.

Sardar Masood Khan urged the Security Council to exert pressure on New Delhi to immediately stop massacre of defenseless Kashmiri people at the hands of Indian troops, and open a corridor to ensure supply of food and life-saving drugs to those stranded in the held territory.

Commenting on prevailing war hysteria in India, the AJK president said: “In case of an Indian attack on Pakistan, nine million Kashmiri people will stand like a rock wall in front of Indian troops”.

He urged the young journalists to apprise the world through their pen and TV shows, the reign of state terror let loose by Indian troops in the occupied territory. “In the modern age, wars are not fought and won with weapons but with the power of media, and the young journalists should prepare themselves to be active on this front.”