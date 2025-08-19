India-China ties have made steady progress, PM Modi says

NEW DELHI (Reuters): Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that India-China relations had made steady progress since his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in October, guided by respect for each other’s interests and sensitivities.

“I look forward to our next meeting in Tianjin on the sidelines of the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) Summit,” Modi posted on X. “Stable, predictable, constructive ties between India and China will contribute significantly to regional as well as global peace and prosperity.”