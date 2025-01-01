India coach Gambhir clashes with Oval staff ahead of final Test

LONDON (AFP): India head coach Gautam Gambhir was involved in an angry exchange with Surrey’s head groundsman at the Oval ahead of Thursday’s final Test against England — the latest incident during an increasingly tetchy tour.

Ben Stokes’ team are resting ahead of the decisive fifth Test but the tourists were practising in the nets as they attempt to salvage a 2-2 draw.

Gambhir was seen sharing terse words with Lee Fortis, Surrey’s lead curator at the London ground.

The 58-Test veteran was caught on camera wagging his finger as Fortis towered over him, repeatedly stating: “You can’t tell us what to do” and “You don’t tell any of us what to do”.

Gambhir can also be heard adding: “You’re just the groundsman, nothing beyond.”

Fortis is understood to have been keeping a protective eye on the playing area during India’s practice, with plenty of cricket still to be played on it this season.

After walking away in conversation with India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, who appeared to take on the role of mediator, Fortis told Gambhir he may be forced to lodge a complaint against him, drawing a response of: “You can go and report to whoever you want”.

It is unclear whether India have concerns over the pitch, which is expected to provide greater pace and bounce than has been seen in the previous four matches, potentially favouring England’s quick bowlers.

The home team’s attack has struggled for penetration at times, including in India’s second innings at Old Trafford, where the bowlers took just four wickets in 143 overs as the fourth Test ended in a draw on Sunday.

The series has become increasingly heated, with the tourists refusing to shake hands on a draw early in Manchester to allow Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja to reach centuries, a decision that angered England.

India captain Shubman Gill accused England of ignoring the “spirit of cricket” with time-wasting tactics in the third Test at Lord’s, where India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj was fined for the aggressive “send-off” he gave to Ben Duckett.

England are expected to make changes after the draw in Manchester, particularly to their bowling line-up, with just three days’ rest between matches.

India have suffered a major blow in losing Rishabh Pant, who sustained a fracture to his right foot in Manchester.

The wicketkeeper-batsman, who scored 479 runs in the series at an average of 68.42 has been replaced in the squad by Narayan Jagadeesan.

The visitors also need to make a decision on pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who has played three Tests so far — the maximum team bosses said he would feature in before the series started.

Gambhir has said all of his quicks are fit for the finale.