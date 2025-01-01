India coach Gambhir says focused on winning Champions Trophy, not just Pakistan clash

NEW DELHI (Agencies): India’s cricket coach Gautam Gambhir has said he is focused on ensuring his side wins the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy tournament and not just its clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai.

India and Pakistan are set to lock horns in the highly anticipated Champions Trophy encounter in Dubai on Feb. 23. The eight-nation tournament is scheduled to kick off from Feb. 19 in Karachi with hosts Pakistan taking on New Zealand.

Cricket matches between the two Asian giants are always a treat to watch for millions of fans across the globe. The last time the two sides met in Dubai was in 2021 when Pakistan thrashed India by 10 wickets to register their first win over the arch-rivals in a World Cup contest.

“Look, we don’t go to the Champions Trophy thinking that the 23rd is the most important game for us,” Gambhir, a former cricketer himself, told Star Sports at the annual BCCI awards night in Mumbai on Saturday.

“I think five games, all the games are important.”

The matches will be held in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi cities. India, however, will play all their matches in Dubai due to political tensions with Pakistan.

The Indian coach said the mission for his side to go to Dubai is to win the tournament, not just its match against Pakistan.

“But yes, if that is one game in the middle of winning the Champions Trophy, we’re going to try and take it as seriously as possible,” he said.

India and Pakistan are joined by Bangladesh and New Zealand in Group A of the tournament, with just two teams progressing to the knockout stages of the event.

Pakistan are defending champions of the tournament. They won the last edition of the 50-over tournament in 2017 by beating India in the final by 180 runs.