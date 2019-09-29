India committing state terrorism in Kashmir for last 30 years: Pakistan

F.P. Report

NEW YORK: Pakistan on Saturday submitted its right to reply in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in response to Indian remarks on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech.

First Secretary of the Indian External Affairs Ministry Vidisha Maitra while exercising her right to reply had said, “Rarely has the General Assembly witnessed such misuse, rather abuse, of an opportunity to reflect. Words matter in diplomacy. Invocation of phrases such as ‘pogrom’, ‘bloodbath’, ‘racial superiority’, ‘pick up the gun’ and ‘fight to the end’ reflect a medieval mindset and not a 21st-century vision.”

In response, Zulqarnain Chheena, a diplomat of the Pakistani mission, while exercising his right to reply said PM Imran had exposed the real cruel face of Indian state terrorism before the world community.

Chheena said India is committing state terrorism in occupied Jammu and Kashmir for the last thirty years.

He added the Indian government was carrying forward the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) agenda. “The killers of Mahatma Gandhi are now ruining the secular face of India in occupied Kashmir,” he asserted.

Chheena further said Pakistan arrested Indian spy Kulbushan Yadev who admitted involvement in various incidents of terrorism inside Pakistan.

He added, PM Imran in his speech to UNGA, highlighted Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and on minorities inside India.

PM Imran in his address to UNGA on Friday, heavily criticised Indian PM Narendra Modi and his party’s ultra-nationalist hardline style of governance.

The prime minister said that India ended the special status of occupied Kashmir, flouting 11 resolutions of the UN Security Council.

“It is the responsibility of the UN to ensure that Kashmiris get their right to self-determination,” PM Imran said.

“India must lift this inhuman curfew,” PM Imran said, adding, that ‘picked-up persons’ from the valley should be released by India.

Due to these issues, eight million people under lockdown in the valley are likely to get radicalised, he said.