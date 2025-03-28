India continues to violate minority rights: FO

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan says India remains a serious violator of minority rights.

Responding to media queries concerning the remarks made by the Indian External Affairs Minister in Lok Sabha and the related discussion on the situation of minorities in Pakistan , Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said the systematic promotion of hatred, discrimination and violence against minorities in India is well-documented and that it is in no position to champion minority rights.

Citing various incidents, Shafqat Ali Khan said India’s record is marred by egregious and systemic violations of minority rights, particularly those of Muslims.

The spokesperson said the Indian government would do well to address its own failures rather than feigning concern for minorities elsewhere.

He said India must take concrete steps to ensure the safety, protection and well-being of minorities including Muslims and safeguard their places of worship, cultural heritage and fundamental rights.

The spokesperson said state institutions in Pakistan actively work to safeguard minorities as a matter of policy. In stark contrast, incidents targeting minorities in India frequently occur with the tacit approval or even complicity of elements within the ruling dispensation.