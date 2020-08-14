India Covid-19 death toll rises to fourth-highest in world – latest updates

Monitoring Desk

NEW DELHI: India’s coronavirus death toll overtook Britain to become the fourth-highest in the world with another single-day record increase in cases.

According to the health ministry, India reported 1,007 deaths during the past 24 hours. Its total rose to 48,040 deaths, behind the US, Brazil and Mexico.

India’s confirmed cases reached 2,461,190 with a single-day spike of 64,553 in the past 24 hours. More than 70 percent of people infected in India have recovered.

Tokyo logs 389 cases

Tokyo said it had confirmed 389 new cases of virus infections, as the daily tally rose above the 300 mark for the first time since August 9.

Those under 40 years accounted for 62 percent of new cases, while serious cases rose by three to 24 out of all current cases in the Japanese capital.

UK says it has no choice over quarantine for France arrivals

Britain had no choice but to impose a 14-day quarantine on all arrivals from France from Saturday in order to protect public health domestically, transport minister Grant Shapps said.

“It’s a dynamic situation, and I don’t think that anybody … would want us to do anything other than protect public health and public safety,” Shapps told Sky News.

The Netherlands, Malta, Monaco and the Caribbean islands of Aruba and Turks & Caicos are also being added to the quarantine list.

Ukraine reports daily record of 1,732 cases

Ukraine reported 1,732 virus cases, a single-day record, the national council of security and defence said.

Total cases reached 87,872, including 2,011 deaths.

The number of infections has increased sharply since June as authorities have eased some restrictions, allowing cafes, churches and public transport links to reopen.

New Zealand extends Auckland lockdown by 12 days

New Zealand extended a lockdown of its largest city Auckland by at least 12 days, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced, as authorities struggled with a growing new outbreak.

“Cabinet has agreed to maintain our current settings for an additional 12 days, bringing us to a full two weeks in total,” Ardern said.

Since four people tested positive on Tuesday – the first cases in community transmission in 102 days – New Zealand has detected a cluster of 30 virus cases.

Vietnam health ministry to buy Russian vaccine

Vietnam’s health ministry has registered to buy a Russian vaccine, state television reported, as the Southeast Asian country fights a new outbreak of the pandemic following months of no local cases.

Russia said on Wednesday the first batch of the world’s first virus vaccine would be rolled out within two weeks, rejecting as “groundless” the safety concerns aired by some experts over Moscow’s rapid approval of the drug.

China reports 30 cases

China has reported another eight cases of locally transmitted virus infections, all in the northwestern region of Xinjiang where the country’s last major outbreak has been largely contained.

Officials said that 22 other new cases were brought from outside the country by Chinese travellers returning home.

China has reported a total of 4,634 deaths from pandemic among 84,786 cases.

Germany’s cases rise by 1,449 to 221,413

The number of virus cases in Germany increased by 1,449 to 221,413, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 14 to 9,225, the tally showed.

Mexico passes 500,000 virus cases

Mexico has passed the half-million mark in confirmed coronavirus cases.

The health department reported 7,371 new cases, bringing the country’s total for the pandemic to 505,751. The department reported 627 more confirmed Covid-19 deaths, giving Mexico a total of 55,293.

Experts agree that due to Mexico’s extremely low testing rates, those numbers are undercounted and that the real figures may be two to three times higher.

New Zealand records 12 new cases

New Zealand has reported 12 new confirmed virus cases for the last 24 hours as the country awaits an announcement from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on whether a lockdown in its biggest city will be eased or extended.

The country’s biggest city of Auckland, home to 1.7 million people, was put into lockdown on Wednesday, hours after four new cases were discovered in a family living there.

Thirty-eight people linked to the virus cluster have already been moved into quarantine facilities, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said in a media briefing in Wellington.

