India crossed all limits of human rights violations in occupied Kashmir: Fakhar Imam

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam says India has crossed all limits of tyranny and human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

Talking to private news channel on Sunday, he said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to destabilize regional peace with his unconstitutional measures and narrow minded approach.

Syed Fakhar Imam said Pakistan has effectively highlighted Kashmir issue at all international forums and will continue its moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiri people.

He appreciated Donald Trump for being the first US President to internationalize the Kashmir issue and expressed interest to mediate in resolving the long standing dispute.

The Chairman Kashmir Committee regretted that India once again refused to accept any mediator’s role to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

He said following the statement of US President, India should revisit its stance on the Kashmir dispute and come for talks with Pakistan.

Syed Fakhar Imam said all political parties in the country are on the same page on the issue of Kashmir.

He said India has violated UN resolution, international laws and its own constitution by abolishing article 370, revoking the special status of Kashmir.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit different important capitals of the world to highlight the Indian controversial decision.