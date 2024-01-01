India defeat Pakistan to clinch Junior Hockey Asia Cup title

MUSCAT (Monitoring Desk): Araijeet Singh Hundal scored four goals and led India to beat Pakistan 5-3 and win the 2024 men’s Junior Hockey Asia Cup.

Pakistan got off to a flying start to the blockbuster contest as they acquired an early lead through skipper Hannan Shahid just three minutes into the game.

The green shirts’ lead, however, did not last long as Hundal hit back in the next minute with an equalizier, forcing the first quarter to end at 1-1.

India completely dominated the proceedings in the second quarter as the defending champions struck back-to-back goals through Dilraj Singh and Hundal in the 18th and 19th minute, respectively, to take a 3-1 lead.

Pakistan hit back in the penultimate quarter and levelled the score at 3-3, courtesy of Sufiyan Khan’s brace, coming in 30th and 39th minute, respectively.

The fourth and final quarter saw the defending champions outclassing Pakistan by scoring two goals, through Araijeet Singh Hundal, which turned out to be the difference in their scorelines.

Notably, both Pakistan and India entered the final on the back of an unbeaten run in the gruop stage and semi-final. It was India’s third consecutive title victory at the men’s Junior Hockey Asia Cup. The men in blue defeated Pakistan in the final of previous edition as well.