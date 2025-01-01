India diagnoses 2 cases of human metapneumovirus

NEW DELHI (AA) : India has detected two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in the southern state of Karnataka, the Health Ministry reported on Monday.

“Both cases were identified through routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens, as part of … ongoing efforts to monitor respiratory illnesses across the country,” the ministry said.

The ministry clarified that while HMPV is circulating globally, including in India, and cases of respiratory illnesses linked to the virus have been reported in various countries, there has been no unusual increase in influenza-like illnesses or severe acute respiratory illness cases in India.

Regarding the detected cases, the ministry noted that a three-month-old and an eight-month-old infant were diagnosed with the virus, adding that “neither of the affected patients have any history of international travel.”

The ministry further stated that it is actively monitoring the situation through all available surveillance channels.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), HMPV, which was discovered in 2001, can cause both upper and lower respiratory disease in individuals of all ages, with young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems being particularly vulnerable.

Last month, data from China indicated an increase in acute respiratory diseases during the week of December 16 to 22.

The Indian health ministry emphasized that the “World Health Organization is already providing timely updates regarding the situation in China to further inform ongoing measures.”