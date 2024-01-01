India down Sri Lanka in a super-over thriller to sweep T20I series

PALLEKELE (Agencies): India came from behind to edge Sri Lanka in a super-over thriller and swept the three-match T20I series 3-0.

The last T20I went right down to the wire as skipper Suryakumar Yadav forced a super-over while defending six runs in the final over.

Washington Sundar bowled the super over for India and he leaked away just two runs before claiming back-to-back wickets to curtail Sri Lanka on a skimpy total. Set to chase just three, Suryakumar Yadav hit Maheesh Theekshana on the first delivery to seal an astonishing victory for his side.

Put into bat first, India’s inexperienced batting unit struggled against Sri Lanka’s ruthless bowling attack and could accumulate 137/9 in the allotted 20 overs. The touring party had a poor start to their innings as they lost half of their side with just 48 runs on the board in 8.4 overs.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill, who offered a notable fight, finally received ample support at the other end in the form of Riyan Parag. The duo added 54 runs for the sixth wicket before both perished in the 16th over, leaving India reeling at 105/7.

Gill remained the top-scorer for India with his gutsy 39. He conceded 37 deliveries in the process and struck three boundaries while Parag made a brisk 26 off 18 deliveries, peppered with one four and two sixes. Washington Sundar then gave a late push to India’s total with a quickfire cameo which lasted on the penultimate delivery of the innings. He smashed two fours and a six on his way to an 18-ball 25.

Maheesh Theekshana starred with the ball for Sri Lanka, picking up three wickets, followed by Wanindu Hasaranga, who bagged two. Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Asitha Fernando and Ramesh Mendis chipped in with a wicket apiece. In response, Sri Lanka were forced to make hard yards to achieve a modest total as India bowlers forced a late comeback.

The home side had a flying start to the pursuit with openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis providing a solid platform with a 58-run stand. Mendis was the core aggressor of the opening partnership while Nissanka anchored through until his departure in the ninth over.

He scored 26 off 27 deliveries. Kusal Mendis was then involved in yet another fruitful partnership for Sri Lanka when he put together 52 runs for the second wicket with Kusal Perera. Mendis’ dismissal in the 16th over sparked a collapse as Sri Lanka lost four more wickets at an alarming rate and consequently slipped to 132/6 in 19 overs.

Perera remained the top-scorer for Sri Lanka with a 34-ball 46, closely followed by Mendis, who made 43 off 41.