India finally initiates process to issue visas to Pakistani journalists

NEW DELHI (Agencies): The Indian embassy has initiated a process to issue visas to Pakistani journalists, who are willing to travel to India for coverage of the ongoing ICC Men’s World Cup 2023.

Sources said the Indian High Commission had contacted the journalists to submit their passports at the earliest for visa processing.

It is recalled that visas for the Pakistan team were granted barely 48 hours before they left for what is their first tour of India since the T20 World Cup in 2016.

Last week, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement that the visa delay had put the board “under immense pressure”.

“PCB is disappointed to see that Pakistani journalists and fans are facing uncertainty about obtaining an Indian visa to cover Pakistan’s opening game in the ICC World Cup,” it said.

“Their presence not only adds vibrancy to the stadium but also contributes to the global coverage and appreciation of the game.

“We have been reminding ICC about their obligations and members’ agreement on issuing visas for fans and journalists for the last three years and continue to raise concerns with all relevant authorities.”

Pakistan began their campaign on the field with an easy victory over the Netherlands on Friday. They are playing Sri Lanka in their second world cup clash today (Tuesday).