India forms commission on possible purchase of drones from United States

NEW DELHI (TASS): The Indian Ministry of Defense has formed a high-level commission to decide on a possible purchase of 30 Predator combat unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) worth $3 billion from Washington, the ANI news agency reported on Sunday, citing government sources.

“The commission has been formed to decide how many Predator drones need to be purchased for the Indian forces before the time when India has established its own production of such equipment,” the sources said.

In late February, New Delhi reported that plans to acquire UAVs from the United States were put on hold due to India’s intention to focus on developing its drones. The American side was informed about this decision.

Last November, Indian media reported that the country’s Ministry of Defense had completed an agreement with Washington on the purchase of 30 MQ-9B Predator multi-purpose UAVs – 10 each for the Navy, Air Force and Army. The United States approved the sale of strike UAVs to India in 2019. The Indian Navy has leased two Predator reconnaissance drones in 2020 to use them for reconnaissance of maritime borders.

