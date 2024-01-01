India gets second nuclear-powered missile submarine, INS Arighaat commissioned

NEW DELHI: India commissioned its second nuclear-powered missile submarine on Thursday. The ceremony for commissioning ceremony for INS Arighaat took place at Visakhapatnam in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The submarine is significantly more advanced than its predecessor and boasts several ‘indigenous systems and equipment’.

According to details shared by PIB, INS Arighaat was constructed using ‘advanced design and manufacturing technology’ following detailed research and development. The vessel makes use of special materials, complex engineering and highly skilled workmanship.

“Today, India is surging ahead to become a developed country. It is essential for us to develop rapidly in every field, including defence, especially in today’s geopolitical scenario. Along with economic prosperity, we need a strong military. Our government is working on mission mode to ensure that our soldiers possess top-quality weapons and platforms made on Indian soil,” said Singh.

The Indian nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine programme is a closely guarded project with only sparse details available for public consumption. The country’s first home-made nuclear submarine — INS Arihant — was launched in July 2009 and quietly commissioned in 2016. In October 2022 it made headlines after the Defence Ministry indicated that INS Arihant had carried out the successful launch of a submarine-launched ballistic missile in the Bay of Bengal with a “very high accuracy”.

India is working on having five Arihant class boats along with the six nuclear attack submarines to be built in three blocks. The government plans to build both nuclear and conventional boats for its long-term submarine acquisition and capability development plan.

The Indian nuclear-powered ballistic submarines have been named the Arihant class — derived from a Sanskrit word meaning the ‘Destroyer of the Enemy’. The name befits the strategic significance of a nuclear-powered submarine.

According to a statement shared by the Defence Ministry, the Raksha Mantri had ‘exuded confidence’ in the capabilities of INS Arighaat during his address on Thursday. Singh said that the submarine would further strengthen India’s nuclear triad, enhance nuclear deterrence and help in establishing strategic balance and peace in the region. It is also expected to play a decisive role in the security of the country.

The Ministry statement quoted him to call it an “achievement for the nation and a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government’s unwavering resolve to achieve aatmanirbharta in defence”.

