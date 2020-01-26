India has no justification to observe Republic Day: AJK PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan says India has no justification to observe Republic Day when it snatched the fundamental rights of Kashmiris and its hands are soaked in the blood of innocent people.

Talking to media in Muzaffarabad today, he termed Indian observance of republic day as an attempt of throwing dust into the eyes of international community.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan said India has no moral right to observe January 26 as Republic Day when it has turned the valley of eight million people into a jail.

He added that those who are interested to witness the so called Indian democracy must visit the held territory, which is in worst lock-down and communication blackout from last 174 days.