India imposes tough new restrictions in Occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR (AFP): Security forces imposed tough new restrictions in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) on Friday.

Concrete and razor wire barricades went up across Srinagar and other towns in the disputed Muslim-majority territory, which has been under lockdown since New Delhi scrapped IOK’s semi-autonomous status in early August.

The Modi’s administration’s move has sparked new tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

Barricades went up across roads and bridges in Srinagar as occupation forces in bulletproof gear guarded deserted streets following orders to stop any public rallies.

“The hospital is just a mile away from my home, but I have already walked three times the distance and am still not sure how long I need to walk to reach there,” said Mudasir Ahmad, after pleading with soldiers to let him pass at one barrier in Srinagar’s old town.

Ahmad said he wanted to visit a sick relative at the hospital. He was one of many residents on the streets who were stopped and redirected by soldiers.

Gatherings of more than four people have been banned since the August clampdown, which also saw the cutting of internet and mobile phone services.

Soldiers were posted outside Jama Masjid, Srinagar’s main mosque, which normally has tens of thousands of Muslims on a Friday but has been closed since the lockdown began.

Schools and colleges have also remained shut, along with stores and many businesses.

The main business district was largely deserted with soldiers barring entry to the area. Many traders there have remained closed since August 5 in protest at the Indian government’s actions in the disputed territory.

Dozens of rallies against Indian rule have been held despite the clampdown, residents said.

Hundreds of Kashmiris are being held in detention without any charge announced, including both pro-Indian and pro-separatist political leaders.

Nearly 200 people have been sent to Indian jails outside the restive Himalayan region, according to official records.

PM Imran raises Kashmir issue at UNGA

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his maiden speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday, said that Pakistan would fight till the end if India imposed a war in case of any Pulwama-like situation in Occupied Kashmir.

“If a conventional war starts between the two countries, anything could happen. But supposing a country seven times smaller than its neighbour is faced with the choice: either you surrender, or you fight for your freedom till death?” he said.

“What will we do? I ask myself these questions. We will fight… and when a nuclear-armed country fights to the end, it will have consequences far beyond the borders.”

He said there will be bloodbath once curfew is lifted in IOK.

“There are 900,000 troops there, they haven’t come to, as Narendra Modi says — for the prosperity of Kashmir… These 900,000 troops, what are they going to do? When they come out? There will be a bloodbath,” he said.