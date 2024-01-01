India is committing severe human rights violations in IIOJK, says Mushaal Mullick

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Addressing a rally held in Islamabad on the occasion of Black Day, Mushaal Mullick stated that Pakistan commemorated this day alongside the Kashmiri people around the world.

She emphasised that Kashmiri children cannot go to school right now, their parents were imprisoned and yet Kashmiris remained steadfast struggling for seven decades.

She noted that voices were being raised around the world for the oppressed Palestinians as well and stressed the need for a strong and powerful voice for Kashmiris.

“When the people stand together, freedom can be achieved, with the people’s voice, even the mightiest of tyrants can be defeated,” Mashal asserted. She highlighted that people in occupied Jammu and Kashmir were not even safe inside their own homes.

Mushaal mentioned that the bodies of their leaders and loved ones were not returned to them.

She highlighted the ordeal faced by Kashmiri leaders, saying Yasin Malik was detained near the execution grounds and Asiya Andrabi held in Tihar Jail. She stated that Indian forces were involved in severe human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

She asserted that India passed a resolution to settle five million Indians and aimed to turn occupied Kashmir into a mini-India.

Expressing solidarity with Kashmiris was not limited to just today, it was an ongoing struggle, Mushaal added. She thanked the large number of children and women participating in the rally, asserting that the cause of Kashmir was alive and its people were resilient.