India is the biggest sponsor of terrorism in region, says Field Marshal

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI : Field Marshal Asim Munir, Chief of the Army Staff, has declared that India is the biggest sponsor of terrorism in the region, and Pakistan has never accepted Delhi’s hegemony and will never do so in future.

Field Marshal Asim Munir said during Mark-e-Haq all state institutions demonstrated exemplary coordination. “Mutual respect and harmony among institutions are indispensable for the country’s stability and progress,” he added.

The Field Marshal said this during a meeting with probationary officers of the Civil Services Academy at Army Auditorium in Rawalpindi, said an ISPR statement released on Friday.

The Field Marshal addressed the officers of the 52nd Common Training Programme at the Army Auditorium.

The probationary officers of the Civil Services Academy remained attached with the formations of Pakistan Army at peacetime locations and operational areas of Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. These officers gained rich experience of the three services during various interactions and visits.

This interaction with the COAS formed part of a broader national initiative aimed at strengthening institutional synergy and deepening mutual understanding between Pakistan’s civil and military leadership.

In his address, the Field Marshal spoke on a range of critical issues, including national security imperatives, prevailing internal and external challenges, and the pivotal role of the Pakistan Armed Forces in preserving regional peace and national stability.

He underscored the imperative of inter-institutional cohesion, mutual respect, and unified national purpose in advancing Pakistan’s strategic and developmental objectives.

The Chief of Army Staff further highlighted the indispensable role of a capable, transparent, and service-driven civil bureaucracy within the architecture of state governance.

He urged the young officers to embody the highest standards of integrity, professionalism, and patriotic commitment in the fulfillment of their responsibilities to the nation.

The CTP participants expressed deep appreciation for the opportunity to engage with the senior military leadership and gain first-hand insight into the Pakistan Army Leadership’s strategic vision, operational readiness, and its multifaceted contributions to national resilience and development.

The visit concluded with an interactive question-and-answer session, reflecting a spirit of constructive dialogue, shared responsibility, and collective dedication to Pakistan’s enduring progress.