F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: India has launched a covert military campaign titled Operation Mahadev, aimed at masking the setbacks of its earlier offensive, Operation Sindoor, and restoring domestic political credibility.

According to security sources, the operation reportedly involves staging fake encounters using Pakistani nationals held in unlawful detention across Indian prisons. These individuals, sources warn, may be posthumously labeled as “cross-border terrorists” to fabricate a narrative of counter-terror success. The plan reportedly involves staging fake encounters using innocent Pakistani nationals held in illegal Indian detention, security sources have revealed.

The objective of Operation Mahadev is not only to crush the growing freedom movement in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) but also to restore the government’s political credibility within the country. India is framing Mahadev as a triumph to overwrite the sting of Sindoor’s failure.

According to security sources, the Indian Army initiated a series of staged encounters immediately following the Pahalgam false flag operation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Prior to these incidents, on April 24, two citizens of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, identified as Muhammad Farooq and Muhammad Din, were reportedly martyred in a cross-border encounter after mistakenly entering Indian territory.

Intelligence sources suggest that individuals currently held in various prisons face the threat of extrajudicial killings, with their deaths potentially being misrepresented posthumously as acts of “cross-border terrorism” by Pakistan.

Security officials have expressed concern that the list of 723 Pakistani nationals, previously disclosed by the Director General of ISPR during press briefings on April 29 and 30—concerning illegal detentions across Indian prisons—could be exploited to fabricate cross-border narratives.

Security sources warn that, following staged encounters, Indian media may be presented with pre-recorded footage, doctored images of the deceased, and planted weapons—all aimed at bolstering a fabricated narrative of "cross-border terrorism."

According to security sources, following alleged fake encounters, Indian media may be supplied with pre-recorded videos, staged photographs, and planted weapons to support official narratives and misrepresent the victims as "cross-border terrorists." According to confirmed reports, Pakistani individuals held in Indian custody risk being presented to the media as "living terrorists," coerced into issuing anti-Pakistan statements and confessions.

Security sources feared that these detainees may be used arbitrarily to promote propaganda or justify aggressive actions against Pakistan. The Indian army, long accused of orchestrating fake encounters in Occupied Kashmir, is believed to be continuing this pattern under what is reportedly dubbed “Operation Mahadev.” This follows earlier setbacks in efforts such as the alleged false flag in Pahalgam and the failed “Operation Sindoor,” which sources describe as having left Indian authorities visibly unsettled.