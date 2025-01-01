India made grave mistake by attacking, will definitely face consequences: PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday told the National Assembly that Pakistan’s armed forces successfully repelled a major Indian air attack late last night, shooting down at least five Indian fighter jets and two drones.

Speaking in a special session of the National Assembly, the Prime Minister said, “India attempted to attack Pakistan under the cover of darkness, as it has done in the past, but this time, our armed forces responded with unprecedented strength, turning the dark night into a silver dawn.”

He confirmed that several Pakistani citizens, including women, children, and men, were martyred in the Indian assault. “May Allah elevate the ranks of our martyrs. I request everyone to pray for them,” he added.

A moment of silence and prayers (Fatiha) were held in Parliament to honour the martyrs.

The Prime Minister recounted that the Pahalgam incident was hastily blamed on Pakistan without investigation. “India registered an FIR within 10 minutes and its politicians, media, and anchors unleashed a barrage of accusations against Pakistan,” he said.

Referring to an earlier incident, he said, “Terrorists hijacked a train in Balochistan; our investigation found clear links to the banned TTP and Indian involvement. Our SSG commandos saved innocent lives during that attack.”

“India didn’t even condemn the train hijacking incident. Instead, it mocked our tragedy in the most heartless manner – something history will remember bitterly.”

Sharif noted that he was in Türkiye when the Pahalgam incident occurred. “Even in Ankara, I clearly stated Pakistan has no connection to this incident.”

He reiterated his offer for an international investigation: “If anyone has doubts, let’s have an impartial global inquiry. Pakistan will fully cooperate.”

He also revealed that a friendly country supported this proposal, but India summoned their ambassador for questioning instead.

“Last night, our forces were on full alert. The moment Indian jets took off, our aircraft intercepted them. We did not cross the border – but responded decisively,” the premier said.

He praised the Pakistan Air Force, saying, “Our jets damaged the systems of Indian aircraft, forcing them to return and land in Srinagar.”

According to PM Sharif, around 80 Indian aircraft were involved in the assault, targeting areas like Muridke and Sialkot. “Five Indian jets were downed and crashed in places including Bathinda. Additionally, two Indian drones were shot down.”

He clarified that this was a conventional military engagement: “There is no question of nuclear conflict. Even in conventional warfare, India now knows that Pakistan is second to none.”

He said he had just attended the funeral of a Pakistani martyr in Islamabad, alongside the President and Army Chief. “Our martyrs are our national heroes. We salute them.”

Calling for national unity, he said, “I urge all political parties and forces to come together for the Constitution and for Pakistan. Let’s show the world that we are united.”

The Prime Minister proposed that the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Chairman, Army Chief, Air Chief, and Naval Chief be honoured through a parliamentary resolution for their leadership and valour.

“Allah granted Pakistan a great victory. This is because our forces are filled with patriotism. Our Shaheens (fighter pilots) brought down five Indian jets – and it could have been ten,” PM Sharif concluded.