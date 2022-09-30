India openly defying UN resolutions on IOK issue: FO

Muhammad Asad

ISLAMABAD: India is openly defying UN Security Council Resolutions and International Law regarding Kashmir Issue which is not only obstructing a solution to the core dispute but also hindering sustainable peace and development in South Asia. It was observed by Spokesperson Pakistan Foreign Office, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad during his weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Friday.

To another question regarding the Kashmir dispute, Asim said that Pakistan has been consistently urging India and the international community the resolution of the Kashmir dispute which is a key issue between the two neighbors, however, India never demonstrated sincerity and cooperated with its next-door neighbor to realize a durable peace in the region.

The spokesperson said that Pakistan always seeks good and cooperative relations with India based on mutual respect and peaceful coexistence, however, India’s illegal and unilateral action on August 5, 2019, had badly disturbed the environment and brought further tension in bilateral relations between the two neighbors.

While commenting on another question, the Spokesperson said that no-issuance of the visas to Pakistan religious devotees to attend the annual rituals of Hazrat Mujaddid Alf Sani by the Indian government is regretful and contrary to the bilateral agreement of both countries.

While providing details, Asim said that a total of 196 Pakistanis devotees applied for Indian visas to attend the Aurus of Hazrat Mujaddid Alf Sani being held from 19-26 September in India, but the Indian government refused to issue visas to 44 Pakistani Nationals while the rest of the visas were conditioned with the Police report. While responding to a media query regarding the release of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui Asim said that the release of Dr. Aafia is important for the Pakistani public and Pakistan intends to raise the Aafia’s case in a better manner with the United States and for that purpose, all aspects of the case are being analyzed.

According to him, currently, the case is under trial in court so the government will submit a plea after consultation with all relevant quarters. While commenting on the Afghanistan situation, he said that Pakistan had always played a facilitating role to bring peace and stability in Afghanistan and Pakistan will continue its positive contribution in this regard. Accoridng to Asim, Pakistan will also remain engaged with Afghan authorities for peace, prosperity, and progress of the two nations and greater benefit of the entire region.

