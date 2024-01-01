India Pharmaceutical Factory Blast Claims 17 Lives, Dozens Injured

A devastating explosion at a pharmaceutical factory in India has killed at least 17 people, with several of the 30 others injured suffering severe chemical burns, police reported on Thursday.

The blast, which occurred on Wednesday afternoon in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli district, was so powerful that it scattered severed body parts around the site, according to The Hindu newspaper.

District police superintendent M. Deepika confirmed that all rescue operations had concluded, with no one left trapped inside the building. “There are 17 dead and 34 injured,” he said, adding that the explosion is believed to have been caused by a gas leak.

Local police official M. Buchaiah described the horrific scene to the Indian Express, noting that those caught in the blast endured excruciating pain from chemical burns. “It was horrible, heartbreaking,” he said. “They were screaming before they lost consciousness.”

The exact cause of the explosion remains unclear. On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow over the loss of lives and announced a compensation of $2,380 to the families of those killed.