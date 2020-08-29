India pulls out of Russian war game due to Pakistan, China’s participation

NEW DELHI (Agencie): India will not be taking part in the joint Kavkaz 2020 war games in Russia, which will be attended by the militaries of Iran, Pakistan and China as well, Indian Defence Ministry sources have said. The sources say Delhi has already notified the Russian Defence Ministry about its withdrawal. Earlier media reports suggested that some 200 Indian troops would take part in the event.

According to them, the key reason for the decision was Chinese as well as Pakistani troops are also taking part in the combat drills.

“It has been decided that it would be incorrect for our troops to take part in an exercise where People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers will also be present, even if it is a multilateral drill,” said a senior defence officer on Saturday.

Tensions between the two countries began to escalate in May, when the first melees took place between Chinese and Indian troops, but they reached a peak in the middle of June. On 15 and 16 June, the two militaries engaged in another brawl at the Line of Actual Control, which resulted in 20 fatalities among Indian troops.