India put global peace at risk by ending Kashmir’s special status, says president

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A fascist and unilateral move by India to end special status for occupied Kashmir has put regional and international peace at risk, President Arif Alvi said on Tuesday.

Talking to a parliamentary delegation from the United Kingdom, he said human rights organisations across the world are alarmed at the grave human rights situation in the held territory due to a day and night curfew imposed by the Indian government.

The delegation led by Khalid Mahmood on the president at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Kashmir Committee chairman Fakhar Imam were also present in the meeting.

The president said there were serious questions about Indian claims of being the biggest secular democracy as minorities in India were insecure and living under severe fear of being persecuted by the fanatic Hindus.

He emphasised that the world community must take notice of the high-handedness of the Indian forces and RSS goons in held Kashmir.

He called upon the British Parliamentary Delegation to create awareness among the public at large about the human rights violations in the held territory and sought their support to fully expose the fascist face of Indian regime, where minorities are bestially persecuted.