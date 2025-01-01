India Reacts to US Deportation of Illegal Immigrants

Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar has assured parliament that New Delhi will ensure Indian nationals deported from the US are not mistreated. His remarks come after a viral video showed Indian migrants in shackles boarding a US deportation flight, raising concerns.

A US military C-17 aircraft carrying 104 Indians landed in Amritsar on February 5 as part of the Biden administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration. Jaishankar emphasized that such deportations are routine, with hundreds repatriated annually, and denied any change in procedure.

The Indian government is engaging with US authorities to address concerns, while also cracking down on human smuggling networks. The issue is expected to be a key agenda item during Prime Minister Modi’s upcoming visit to Washington.

Source: Hindustan Times