India records highest single-day COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI (AA): India saw its biggest single day jump of 265 deaths from COVID-19 and 7,964 cases in the last 24 hours till 8 a.m. local time (0230GMT) Saturday, according to the Health Ministry.

The death toll from the pandemic rose to 4,971 and the total number of cases reached 173,763.

At least two people in the Ministry of External Affairs have tested positive for coronavirus. While one of them works in the Central Europe division, the other works in the Legal and Treaties division. Other officials, who were in contact, are now being tested and have been advised self-quarantine.

The western state of Maharashtra continued to record the highest number of cases in India.

Meanwhile, the fourth phase of the lockdown will end on Sunday. The government is expected to soon issue new guidelines for the fifth phase of the lockdown. The government may issue stricter guidelines for 13 cities, which account for about 70% of the infections in the country.

The fresh guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for the extended lockdown will give powers to states to take strict measures as per their need but they will have to follow the ones issued by the Union government, said a report by Hindustan Times, a local daily.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had first announced the nationwide lockdown on March 24 for three weeks. It was then extended till May 3, and again until May 17.

Globally, the pandemic has claimed nearly 365,200 lives in 188 countries and regions since originating in China last December. The US and Europe are currently the world’s worst-hit regions.

More than 5.94 million cases have been reported worldwide, while over 2.5 million people have recovered so far, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.