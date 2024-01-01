India refuses to send Kabaddi team to Pakistan

LAHORE (Web Desk): After the cricket team, India also refused to send its Kabaddi team to Pakistan to play a series.

Kabaddi matches were scheduled between Pakistan and India in Kartarpur, Gujarat and Lahore.

The first Pakistan-India Kabaddi match was scheduled to be played on November 19 in Kartarpur.

Secretary of Pakistan Kabaddi Federation Muhammad Sarwar said that Indian Kabaddi officials told us that we cannot come to Pakistan for matches because the Indian government did not allow us to go to Pakistan.

Mohammad Sarwar further said that it is regrettable that India did not send a team for the Kabaddi match while we had prepared a lot for the Kabaddi matches.

Now an exhibition match will be played between Pakistan players in Kartarpur.