India refuses visa to 400 Pakistanis for Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Urs

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: India has issued visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims for the annual Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer Sharif, despite a quota of 500 Pakistani attendees set by the Indian authorities.

A spokesperson for the Religious Affairs Ministry confirmed that India refused to grant visas to 400 Pakistani pilgrims, which has caused disappointment among those eager to participate in the religious event.

The Urs, which is a significant religious gathering at the shrine of Hazrat Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti, will be held in Ajmer, India. The 100 approved pilgrims will depart for Ajmer Sharif via Wagah on January 5.

The spokesperson assured that despite the limited number of visas, efforts would continue to facilitate pilgrims’ participation in the religious occasion.