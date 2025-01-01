India releases 5 Pakistani prisoners

F.P. Report

LAHORE : India has released five Pakistani prisoners from Indian jails after the diplomatic efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

The released individuals were identified as Khadim Hussain, Muhammad Masroor, Nandlal, Jafar Zaidi and Muhammad Amjad.

The freed prisoners crossed into the country through the Wagah Border in Lahore. Pakistan’s High Commission in New Delhi played a crucial role in facilitating the release and has reiterated its commitment to working towards the repatriation of other Pakistani prisoners still lodged in Indian jails.