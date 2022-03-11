NEW DELHI (TASS): India admitted on Friday that it had accidentally fired a missile at Pakistan on March 9 due to a “technical glitch”. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of India in a press release.

“On March 9, 2022, a te-chnical failure during routine maintenance led to an accidental launch of a rocket. The Government of Ind-ia takes this seriously and has appointed a high-level commission of inquiry,” the document says.

“It is known that a rocket fell in one of the districts of Pakistan. While this incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a relief that no lives were lost as a result of the accident,” statement said.

Related