India says ready to hold dialogue with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: India has expressed willingness to start dialogue with Pakistan in letters to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, on Thursday.

According to reports, PM Imran Khan and FM Qureshi had wrote letters to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar over BJP victory in India’s general elections and expressed Pakistan’s desire to resolve all bilateral contentious issues through dialogue.

Reports claimed that both letters from India, encouraging comprehensive and fresh negotiation, were sent to Pakistan through a proper diplomatic channel.

Pakistani leaders had invited India to talk about Kashmir, terrorism and other issues and said they were open to talks with India and had said renewed efforts would be made after the Indian election.

In his letter, Indian prime minister said India wants a cordial relationship with all countries in the region. He said India also wants peace and prosperity in the region.

India has always given importance to the peace and progress, the letter read. It called for dialogue between Pakistan and India to specially focus on ways to curb terrorism.

Indian government said that it is ready to play role in maintaining the regional peace.

We always give priority to the development of the people living in the Sub-Continent. We also appreciate Pakistan’s effort for the revival of talks. However, the negotiation should mainly discuss terrorism, the letters said.

According to sources, Pakistan will soon dispatch its reply to the Indian letters.