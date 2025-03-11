India says ‘special’ ties have been foundation of engagement with Afghanistan

KABUL (Ariana News): India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, told the UN Security Council this week that “special” people-to-people ties have been the “foundation” of India’s present-day engagement with Afghanistan.

Harish informed the UN Security Council meeting on the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) that at the beginning of this year, foreign secretary Vikram Misri met with Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting foreign minister of Afghanistan, in Dubai.

“The two sides discussed various issues pertaining to bilateral relations as well as regional developments. The Afghan side appreciated and thanked Indian leadership for continuing to engage and support the people of Afghanistan. It was decided that India would consider engaging

in development projects in the near future in addition to the ongoing humanitarian assistance programs,” Harish said.

He also said that Delhi is closely monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and has been actively engaged in regional and international efforts to maintain stability and peace in the country.

He added that India’s participation in UN meetings in Doha, the Moscow Format, and other fora are a “reflection of our efforts to secure peace, stability and development in Afghanistan.”

The envoy also stressed that since 2001, India has been committed to the rebuilding and reconstruction of Afghanistan.

“Our development partnership includes more than 500 projects spread across all provinces in Afghanistan,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate regards India as a “significant regional and economic partner” and has welcomed New Delhi’s stance toward Kabul.