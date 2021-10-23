India searching for Rogue elements in Taliban to destabilize China



Jalil Afridi



Washington DC: Indian establishment is searching for Rogue elements in Taliban government with aim to destabilize Muslim populated areas in China.



According to reliable sources tensions between China and India has reached to an extent where India is busy to partner up with those elements in new Taliban leadership in Afghanistan who can help creating security problems inside China thus destabilizing Chinese economy and raising the oppressed chinese political Islamic movements.



China on other hand, who has been supporting the Taliban in Afghanistan since 2004, are readjusting it’s Pro Taliban strategy because just like many others they did not expected the Taliban to take over Afghanistan so soon. The Wakhan Corridor has suddenly gained great importance for India.



China on the other hand is aware of the potential problems which can be created through this corridor and has further increased the security in the area. It is pertinent to mention here that China declined former Afghan President, Hamid Karzai’s request on several occasions to allow Wakhan Corridor for trade activities.



It is also pertinent to mention here that Communist Party adheres to its core principle that its member must not belong to any religious faith, which gives Taliban more treasons to believe that Muslims are not being treated fair in China.



The look alike of Taliban are being breaded in India to assist those Rogue elements and achieve desired results.