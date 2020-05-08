India sends 1st wheat shipment to Afghanistan through Chabahar Port

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: India has sent its first wheat consignment weighing 5,000 tons to Afghanistan through Chabahar Port, managing director of Sistan and Baluchestan Ports and Maritime Department said on Thursday.

Speaking to IRNA, Behrouz Aqaie said that efforts have been made for sending the consignment continuously and in short time to Afghanistan.

He added that the shipment is supposed to be sent through Chabahar Port.

The first part of humanitarian aid consignment of India to people of Afghanistan was also sent through Chabahar Port on April 15. He noted that the consignment including 203 containers entered Chabahar Port and was immediately loaded by modern equipment.

Earlier, Managing Director of Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment Zaman Hashemi in a meeting with Iranian commercial attaché in Kabul Mohammad Mehdi Javanmard Ghassab said that a dried fruit consignment will be sent from Afghanistan to India through Chabahar Port soon and called for Iran’s cooperation for transiting the shipment.

Chabahar as Iran’s only ocean port plays important role in development of trade, exports and imports and fishing as well.

Thanks to special attention of the Supreme Leader and the efforts made by President Hassan Rouhani’s government, development of Makran Coasts were accelerated, especially Chabahar Port, in a way that five big ships carrying basic goods, including wheat, barley, soybean, and corn took berth in one week.