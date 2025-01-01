India sent 12 drones to 9 Pakistani cities, all shot down: ISPR DG

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI : Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry on Thursday revealed that India launched a fresh wave of drone incursions into Pakistan during the night of May 7 and 8, targeting several urban centres and resulting in civilian casualties.

Addressing a press conference, the military spokesperson said Indian drones entered Pakistani airspace and were intercepted in around a dozen cities, including Lahore, Gujranwala, Chakwal, Rawalpindi, Attock, Bahawalpur, Mianwali, Chhor and Karachi.

“All drones were successfully shot down by Pakistan’s air defence systems,” he stated. “Debris of the downed drones is being picked up.”

The DG confirmed that one civilian was martyred and five others injured in the attacks. The injured included four soldiers in the Lahore Walton Road attack and one in Miano, Sindh. The casualty also occurred in Miano.

“These provocative actions by India are a clear violation of international norms and a threat to regional peace,” he said. “India is continuously sending drones to Pakistan, all of which have been shot down.”

He further claimed that India conducted airstrikes in civilian-populated areas on May 6 and 7, killing and injuring innocent civilians, including children. “This pattern of aggression is alarming,” the general added.

Lieutenant General Chaudhry said that Pakistan’s armed forces are on constant high alert and remain fully prepared to respond to any form of aggression. He called on the international community to take notice of India’s actions, warning that such behaviour is undermining regional stability and endangering peace in South Asia.

“India’s continuous use of drones and air aggression must be condemned globally. Pakistan has exercised restraint, but we are fully capable of defending our sovereignty,” he concluded.

On Thursday morning, a series of loud explosions was heard in Lahore in the Gopal Nagar and Naseerabad areas near Walton Airport. People ran out of their houses in panic and reported seeing clouds of smoke.

Police sources said an Indian drone was shot down near Walton Airport. They said the drone measuring 5 to 6 feet was being operated from across the border. The drone was shot down by jamming the system, the sources added.

The Indian drone was flown to spy on sensitive places, the sources further said, adding that the drone carrying explosives had reached very close to the building.

In Gujranwala, two drones were shot down by Pakistan’s air defense systems, one in Solkhanabad and another in the Tokaan area of Wahand.

Both drones were intercepted before reaching their target locations. The wreckage has been seized by local security agencies for further forensic examination.

Ghotki: Drone crash kills one civilian

The most severe incident occurred in Ghotki’s border area of Khenjo, where a drone crashed late last night, killing one civilian and injuring another. The deceased was near the crash site when the drone came down, and the injured individual was rushed to a nearby hospital.



Local police and security forces have secured the wreckage for investigation. The incident has raised concerns about the increasing use of explosive-laden drones along the border.

Umerkot

Pakistan’s defense forces successfully shot down an Indian drone near Sufi Akbar village, located 5 kilometers from Chhor Cantt in Umerkot.

According to police sources, the drone was reportedly on a surveillance mission targeting sensitive areas. The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) intercepted and disabled the drone before it could cause any harm. The wreckage has been seized for further analysis, and investigations are ongoing.

Sheikhupura

In Sheikhupura, Pakistani air defense systems shot down another Indian drone near the village of Bahoman.

The drone crashed in an open field, far from residential areas, preventing any loss of life or property. Police and intelligence officials have collected the wreckage for investigation.

Karachi

In Karachi, a drone was destroyed near Malir Sharafi Goth, reportedly by Pakistan’s air defense system. The drone crashed on a residential house, damaging the property but causing no injuries.