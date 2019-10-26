India set to lose crucial points after refusing to host Pakistan

NEW DELHI (Monitoring Desk): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to contact the International Cricket Council (ICC) after it failed to obtain permission from the government of India to host the Pakistan women’s team for a One-day International (ODI) series, which was scheduled to be played towards the end of November.

The series would have been a part of the ICC Women’s World Championship and the points obtained by either side would improve their chances in qualifying for the 2021 Women’s World Cup.

The BCCI will now try to convince the ICC to share the points for the scheduled series as was discussed in a previous meeting of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) on September 16.

“The CoA noted that, as discussed at the ICC meetings, in such a situation, the points for the same are likely to be shared between both the teams,” mentions the minutes of the meeting put up on the Board’s website.

An ICC source revealed that the BCCI would be asked to provide evidence which reveals the reasons why India cannot host the Pakistan women’s team and then a final decision on the matter will be made by the ICC’s technical committee.

“We’re waiting to hear from the members (India and Pakistan) as to whether or not they can play (this series). They have to present evidence, for example, a letter from (their) government as to why they can’t play (this series). The technical committee (of the ICC) will then meet and make a decision on (whether) the points (will be shared or not),” the source told TOI on Friday.

Previously, India’s women’s team had refused to play Pakistan in November 2016 which resulted in a loss of points as well as costing the team direct qualification in the 2017 Women’s World Cup.