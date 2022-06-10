India should hold BJP leaders accountable over derogatory remarks’: FO

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office of Pakistan has strongly condemned the derogatory remarks made by two officials of India’s ruling party BJP against the Holy Prophet (PBUH), demanding the Indian government hold them accountable.

Addressing a weekly press conference today, FO Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmed pointed out that India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was involved in atrocities against minorities, especially Muslims.

He noted that Pakistan had summoned Indian Charge d’ Affaires and conveyed its strong protest and condemnation of the highly derogatory remarks about the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The FO spokesperson further said that the Foreign Secretary had briefed OIC and P-5 envoys about the Indian atrocities on minorities. “Indian state machinery was being used against Muslims in the country,” he added. Asim Iftikhar stressed that the BJP top leadership should unequivocally condemn the sacrilegious comments of the officials and ensure that they are held accountable.

He noted that India was continuing its campaign against Muslims and other minorities while Pakistan was promoting religious harmony and tolerance. “Pakistan has issued visas to more than 600 Sikh pilgrims,” he added.

The spokesperson also said that Pakistan has its own position on India’s membership of the Security Council and Nuclear Suppliers Group.

Referring to the United States report on religious freedom in the world,

the FO spokesperson said that the US report has double standards. “The

report ignores the ground realities and positive steps, we are committed

to respecting human rights,” he added. NNI