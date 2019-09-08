India should not be given any more concession: Aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Sunday said that it had been more than a month now that people in Kashmir did not have access to hospitals, there was food shortage, and students could not go to schools or colleges.

In an interview to Indian newspaper The Hindu, the minister said, “India attacked Pakistan after the Pulwama incident. We only responded, and successfully so. India closed its airspace after [the] Balakot [air strikes], we responded. But we also opened the airspace again as a goodwill gesture. Unfortunately, India has taken our goodwill gestures as signs of weakness.”

India continued to flout international laws and the Modi government was least bothered about its “reprehensible” conduct in Kashmir, he added.

Ghulam Sarwar further told, “We got India’s request for their President’s flight. It was discussed with all relevant quarters and decided that enough is enough, no more concessions for India.”

“Different options are under consideration at the moment regarding Pakistani airspace’s use for Indian flights. Apart from VVIP flights, we are considering not to allow Indian Airlines to use our airspace,” he said.