India sponsor of terrorism, has no locus sandi on issue: FO

ISLAMABAD: India is a state sponsor of terrorism and it has no locus standi to finger out other nation on the issue. Pakistan’s position regarding friendly cooperative relations with neighbors including India, the need for a result oriented and meaningful dialogue, which can lead to progress on outstanding issues, particularly the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, is very clear.

It was observed by Spokesperson Pakistan Foreign Office, Amb. Asim Iftikar Ahmad during his weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Friday.

While answering another question regarding India’s reaction after Pakistan’s repeated calls for cooperative relations and engagement, Spokesperson said that Pakistan’s position vis-a-vis friendly cooperative relations with neighbors including India, the need for a result oriented and meaningful dialogue, which can lead to progress on all outstanding issues, between the two nations particularly the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, is very clear.

According to him, the normal working environment was disturbed by Indian actions on August 5, 2019 and thereafter and the onus is therefore on India to take necessary steps to create a conducive environment for positive engagement between the two countries.

Asim Iftikhar categorically said, India’s bogey of terrorism is an old repeated, parroted position, which has no locus standi, especially in case of India which itself is a state sponsor of terrorism and massively involved in supporting, financing, perpetrating terrorism in Pakistan over the years.

Responding to another query, Spokesperson was of the view that India uses the ploy of terrorism to undermine the legitimate struggle for self-determination of the Kashmiri people and escape International criticism on its widespread atrocities and human rights violations in IIOJK.

While responding to a media query, the Spokesperson said that the government of Pakistan has taken up the issue with the Canadian government over the issue of the remarks made by a member of Parliament in Canadian Parliament in recent days.

According to him, Pakistan underlined that freedom of expression entails responsibility, and Pakistan takes serious exception to the baseless and unsubstantiated remarks that have been made by Canadian Parliamentarians. Pakistan and Canada have a multifaceted relationship and Pakistan wishes to deepen these bilateral ties based on mutual respect and trust and such incidents are not helpful for promotion of this relationship.

While commenting on a query regarding countering disinformation and developing a global consensus, Asim said that countering disinformation and developing a global consensus on the issue is a Pakistan’s initiative at the global forum, because Pakistan had a victim to disinformation campaign including the one EU-Disinfo Lab and other like that.

According to him, Pakistan’s work together with like-minded countries that led to the consensus adoption of a resolution by the UN General Assembly on the issue of countering disinformation for promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms. Spokesperson was of the view that this group of friends would focus on global approaches to countering disinformation, especially the legal and normative aspects of countering disinformation by using a number of measures including awareness campaigns, policy measures etc.

