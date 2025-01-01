India sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan to destabilize region: DG ISPR

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Director General ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has said India is sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan to destabilize the region.

Addressing a joint news conference, along with Interior Secretary Khurram Agha, in Rawalpindi today, he said we have credible information and evidence that India, through its proxies like Fitna al-Hindustan and Fitan al-Khawarij, is fomenting terrorism in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Director General ISPR said India has become the epicenter to destabilize the region and is financing, planning, prosecuting and instructing terrorist activities in Pakistan.

He said Fitna al-Hindustan is targeting innocent people, including labourers, barbers, passengers, and now school children on the behest of their Indian masters.

Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said Indian social media accounts as well as the electronic media are also on the forefront to stoke terrorism in Pakistan. He showed screenshots of numerous Indian social media accounts and video clips of the Indian media celebrating the terrorist activities in Pakistan, including the attack on Jaffer Express.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Interior Khurram Agha informed the reporters initial findings into the Khuzdar School Bus attack has confirmed that the attack is a continuity of a broader pattern of violence, sponsored by India through Fitna al-Hindustan, operating under the tutelage and patronage of Indian intelligence agency RAW.

He said having miserably failed in the so-called operation Sindoor, the terror proxies of India have been tasked to accentuate their heinous attacks of terrorism in Balochistan and elsewhere. Sabotage development in the region, incite fear among the population and derail the journey of peace and development in an attempt to repeat their playbook of 1971.

The Secretary Interior made it clear that the people of Pakistan will not let them succeed. He said Pakistan and its people, particularly, those in Balochistan, reject this nefarious design. He said the state of Pakistan has the capacity and the will to dismantle these networks and bring the perpetrators and their handlers to justice. He said having suffered immense casualties in their attempts against hard targets, Fitna-al-Hindustan have now resorted to hitting soft targets, labourers, working on development projects, infrastructure and machinery to paint a picture of loosening control of the state. Much against the traditions and culture of the Baloch, these terrorists have stooped so low that innocent schoolchildren have now been targeted.

Khurram Agha assured that that the state in collaboration with the provincial governments and the state apparatus will defeat the terrorist elements. These Indian sponsored terrorists have no place in Pakistan and our national discourse. He said we have the wherewithal and the commitment to bring an end to this violence. He said our resolve is firm and our response will be decisive.

The DG ISPR showed videos of Baloch separatists who confessed that they were entrapped by India for anti-Pakistan activities to the point of losing their very sense of right and wrong.

The DG ISPR said this is such a dark aspect of India’s blackmailing and exploiting young Balochs, even girls to use them as suicide bombers.

The DG ISPR said the surge in Fitna al Hindustan’s activities in Balochistan is meant to trample our resolve, but the more this Fitna is testing us, the more our resolve is being strengthened.

To this, the DG ISPR mentioned with pride a father who lost his two daughters in a recent terrorist attack but his morale and spirit for the country was still high.

He said let us re-emulate the spirit of Banyanum Marsoos and fight the Indian proxies with the same unity and determination as we did in response to India’s military aggression against us.

The DG ISPR said all elements of national power in Pakistan are working in unison, and the space against the scourge of terrorism has been successfully squeezed through multiple measures.

He said during first five months of the ongoing year we have killed over 203 terrorists in Balochistan, against the number of about 250 during the whole last year.

The DG ISPR said the people of Balochistan have started understanding the Fitna al Hindustan and are becoming aware of the fact that this is not a war of Baloch rights but a war of Indian proxies.

He said India’s uproar and howling shows its sheer desperation as its wicked designs against Pakistan in Balochistan are failing.

He mentioned Rekodiq gold mines project, the operationalization of Gwadar port, the agricultural revolution in the province through Green Pakistan initiative and Kachhi Canal projects, and other landmark projects. He said the development of Balochistan and the shining Baloch youth who are serving Pakistan and representing it abroad are actually the pain in enemy’s neck.

He said Pakistan is a responsible state and acts rationally, and is resolving the problems of Balochistan synergetically through unity of all elements of national power to steer the province to progress and stability.

He however categorically stated that Pakistan will continue to tell the world that India is the epicenter of destabilization with a history that starts from Mukti Bahini-1971 and even before that, and in multiple countries of the region for which there are evidence and the word knows that.