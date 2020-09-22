India stops Sikhs to attend death anniversary ceremonies of Baba Nanak

F.P. Report

KARTARPUR: India has once again displayed its typical stubbornness and barred Sikhs from attending the last day of 481st death anniversary ceremonies of Baba Guru Nanak on Tuesday at Kartarpur.

After completing measures against coronavirus, Pakistan had on June 27 and August 27 written letters to India to open the Kartarpur corridor but New Delhi did not respond to any.

On the other hand, Sikhs in large numbers from Pakistan and other countries are attending death anniversary ceremonies on the third day and performing rituals. Nagar Kirtan (religious procession) is also scheduled.