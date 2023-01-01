India to create Intelligence posts along Chinese Border – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik): India will create Border Intelligence Posts (BIPs) to monitor Chinese activity, including military buildup and incursion attempts into Indian territory, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Indian media reported on Tuesday citing sources.

Intelligence officials deployed on the border will operate in collaboration with troops of the Indian Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and report any unusual activity from the Chinese side, the Indian newspaper reported citing an official who claimed anonymity.

India and China have thousands of square miles of disputed borderlands between them, from the Ladakh region, which is triangulated with Pakistan’s Kashmir claims, to Arunachal Pradesh to the east of Bhutan. Border conflicts are a permanent fixture of India-China relations, as both countries do not have a marked border but rather the so-called Line of Actual Control, created after the 1962 war between both nations.

A new escalation took place in Ladakh in May 2020, when a series of conflicts between the Chinese and Indian militaries broke out in the Lake Pangong area, after which New Delhi and Beijing increased their military presence in the region. After the withdrawal of most of the deployed troops in February 2021, the two sides held several rounds of talks at the level of diplomats and corps commanders stationed in the region.