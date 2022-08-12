India trying to pollute the global forum: FO

Muhammad Asad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Foreign Office called on the Indian government to look inward at the dismal situation of Indian minorities who had been deprived of their fundamental rights by the fascist Modi regime. It was observed by the Spokesperson Pakistan Foreign Office, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad during his weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Friday.

The Spokesperson was responding to a media query regarding the regretful attempt of the Indian government to observe 14th August as partition Horror Remembrance Day. Asim underscored that our forefathers had rendered unforgettable sacrifices to achieve a free and independent country and the Pakistani nation will celebrate its 75th independence anniversary will full pride and valor, while the Indian government should look inward on the dismal situation of its minorities who are facing grave challenges to their religious freedom, economic and societal survival.

To another question, Asim Iftikhar said that India is trying to pollute the global forum of the United Nations through its politically motivated assertions. According to him, India is compelling the 1267 Sanctions committee and permanent members of the UN Security Council to designate Pakistani nationals on the terror list without providing essential proof.

Asim expressed hope that the global community and UN Security Council will not fall prey to the Indian propaganda. While responding to a question regarding the alleged misconduct of Pakistan’s Counsel General in Barcelona, Asim said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs takes such matters very seriously and prompt action had been taken on that issue, while legal proceedings in this regard are currently underway.

While commenting on upcoming military exercises under SCO Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS) being held in India, Asim said that presently India is chairing RATS and upcoming SCO’s Counter Terrorism Exercises of the bloc will be held in India in October and Pakistan will decide its participation when the time approaches.

While commenting on the current situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK), the Spokesperson said that Kashmir is a long-standing issue on the agenda of the United Nations and the UN Security Council, while the post-August 5, 2019 actions of the Indian government have serious humanitarian, political and legal implications on the issue which must be understood by the world forum and five permanent members of the Security Council. The Spokesperson urged the global community, the UN, the UNSC, and the UNGA to undertake serious efforts for the resolution of the longstanding dispute of Jammu and Kashmir.

Asim said that Pakistan will continue its full support to the people of Kashmir during their just struggle for their right to self-determination until they succeed in achieving their goal. To another question regarding the situation in Afghanistan, the Spokesperson said that the economic and humanitarian situation in the neighboring country is deteriorating with every passing day and the global community must take notice of the looming famine crisis in Afghanistan. Asim urged the world to stay engaged with Afghanistan because disengagement and isolation will further add to the economic and social woes of the people of Afghanistan.

