India uses Mumbai attack to malign Pakistan: Chaudry Nisar

F.P.Report

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has said while responding on the recent wave of discussion on 2008 Mumbai attacks remarked that the incident was used by India to malign Pakistan.

“Pakistan was heavily criticized over the Mumbai attacks,” he shared in a statement while referring to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s recent remarks on the Mumbai attacks in an interview.

“India used the Mumbai attacks for its own despicable plans,” said Nisar, who has swayed away from Nawaz since his ouster last year.

He remarked that he is completely aware of all aspects of the case as he served as the country’s interior minister.

The probe into the case was being conducted by Federal Investigation Agency which comes under the Ministry of Interior.

Nisar also blamed India for showing aggression and refusing to cooperate during the investigation into the case. “The lack of cooperation by India was the biggest hurdle in the investigation. India wasn’t interested in a transparent investigation,” he said.

The attack occurred in India, where 90 per cent of the proofs were present but India refused to share those with Pakistan, Nisar remarked.

“We kept on requesting India to cooperate in the case. We have always cooperated with India over information sharing pertaining to all incidents of terrorism,” Nisar added.

Advertisements