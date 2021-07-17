India using every tactic to fortify its occupation over Kashmir: Mushaal

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Mushaal Hussein Mullick, the Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisation and wife of jailed Kashmiri Hurriyat leader, Muhammad Yasin Malik, has said that India is using every brutal tactic to intimidate and harass the Kashmiris to fortify its illegal and forceful occupation Kashmir.

Speaking as a chief guest at a roundtable discussion on Kashmir dispute at University of Lahore, today, she said that the brutal and unlawful acts by the occupation authorities posed a serious threat to the very existence of Kashmir.

She said that fascist Narendra Modi-led government wanted to change the demography of the occupied territory by bringing settlers to the region and issuing domiciles to non-Kashmiris.

Mushaal Mullick called upon the United Nations to implement resolutions of its Security Council and letting the Kashmiris exercise their right of self-determination to resolve the more than seven decades lingering Kashmir dispute as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

She drew the attention of international community to wake up from its deep slumber and condemn India for its gross human rights violation in its illegally occupied territory and end the almost two years long complete lockdown on entire population of occupied Kashmir.

Mushaal lamented that since Indian invasion and forcible occupation of Jammu and Kashmir in 1947, over 100,000 deaths of innocent Kashmiris have been martyred besides violations of massive human rights in the occupied valley but ironically the world community and human right organizations observed criminal silence over the human tragedy.

She said that the United Nations, its Security Council, the international community at large, human rights organizations and others just keep on expressing concern over the tragic and brutal happenings in occupied territory.

However, she lamented that they do not and cannot exert due pressure on India and its Hundutva-minded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop brutal killings in IIOJK due to their financial interests.

The Hurriyat leader said that all major countries by and large have their trade, economic and investment relations with India which they cannot barter away for saving the bloodshed of innocent Kashmiris.

However, she vowed that despite the indifferent attitudes of the world powers, the Kashmiris are going to be victorious sooner and later, as they would soon be free from shackles of forced Indian slavery.

Rehana Hussein Mullick, Co-Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisation, and Prof Zafar and Rai Mohammad also spoke on the occasion.

Rehana Hussein Mullick suggested establishing a Kashmir studies department at University of Lahore and to make a state of the art Kashmir documentary. Little Raziyah Sultana recited a poem for her father. The Chairman of University of Lahore, Owais Rauf and Aaamra, Co-Chairperson University of Lahore, welcomed the guests and presented them with Souvenirs.

People mostly from the corporate world along with educationists, lawyers, social workers and doctors were also present.