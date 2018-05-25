India violate Indus Water Treaty by inaugurating Kishanganga Dam: FO

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Foreign Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal has said that the inauguration of Kishanganga dam by India without resolution of the disputes is a violation of the Indus Water Treaty.

During his weekly news briefing in Islamabad the Foreign Spokesperson said the World Bank had assured Pakistan it would make utmost efforts to resolve the Kishanganga and Ratle dams issue within the parameters of the treaty.

Dr Faisal stated that Pakistan had effectively raised the issue of Kishanganga project to resolve it according to the dispute resolution mechanism available as per the treaty.

He further said water issues can lead to a ‘very dangerous situation’ hence it is necessary to resolve these problems in accordance with the IWT spirit.

Advertisements