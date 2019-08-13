Indian actions changing demography of Kashmir: Wang Yi

BEIJING (Dunya News): China said it has clarified its position to India over the situation of Occupied Kashmir after the revocation of article 370 by Modi’s BJP government. China said amendment in the constitution of India has changed the identity of the Kashmir region.

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said India has violated border security, peace and prosperity of the region. China expressed its concerns over the recent Pak-India ties arising after the lockdown of Kashmir. He said India has challenged the integrity of China by its actions.

He said the conditions in the disputed region would worsen after the revocation of special status of Kashmir. The minister said China opposes all unilateral actions that would make the situation worse.

He expressed hope that both Pakistan and India would make a peaceful resolution of the issue. He said both countries must play their role to ensure peace in the region.

It is pertinent to mention here that Indian Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar on Sunday reached China on a three-day visit.

China has thrown weight behind the stance of Pakistan on Kashmir issue in the recent visit of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. Pakistan told China that it wanted to bring Kashmir issue to UNSC.