Indian actor Abhishek Bachchan tests negative for COVID-19

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has been discharged from hospital after tested negative for coronavirus.

The actor shared the news on social media along with a photo of his health care board from inside the isolation ward.

He wrote: “I told you! Discharge plan: yes! This afternoon I tested COVID-19 NEGATIVE. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. I m so happy to be able to go home.”

Abhishek also thanked hospital’s medical team: “My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati Hospital for taking such good care of me and my family and helping us beat Covid-19. We couldn’t have done it without them.”